UGC Announces Curriculum And Credit Framework For Undergraduate Programmes

UGC FYUP Curriculum And Credit Framework: All higher education institutions have been asked to take necessary steps to adopt the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 12, 2022 5:51 pm IST

UGC announces Curriculum and Credit Framework for FYUP
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the Curriculum and Credit Framework for the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) today, December 12. Under the new FYUP framework, UGC Curriculum and Credit Framework said, students will be provided with multiple entry and exit options, flexible degree options with single major, double major, multi or interdisciplinary choices and a curriculum built with employability skills in addition to academic subjects.

The commission while announcing the Curriculum and Credit Framework for FYUP said: “Keeping in view of NEP’s recommendations, the UGC has revised the Choice Based Credit system and developed a new curriculum and credit framework for four-year UG courses.”

All higher education institutions have been asked to take necessary steps to adopt the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes.

The new curriculum framework will have the following features:

  1. Flexibility to move from one discipline of study to another;
  2. Opportunity for learners to choose the courses of their interest in all disciplines;
  3. Facilitating multiple entry and exit options with UG certificate/ UG diploma/ or degree depending upon the number of credits secured;
  4. Flexibility for learners to move from one institution to another to enable them to have multi and/or interdisciplinary learning;
  5. Flexibility to switch to alternative modes of learning (offline, ODL, and Online learning, and hybrid modes of learning).
