The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University as fake. UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said, "It has come to the notice of the UGC that "All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University" is offering various degree courses in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956."

"A degree can be awarded only by a university established/incorporated by/under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a univ under UGC Act or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees," news agency ANI quoted UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain as saying.

UGC Secretary said that AIIPHS State Government University is neither recognised by UGC in terms of its establishment under Section 2(f) and Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, nor it is empowered to award any degree. "Therefore, the general public, students, parents and other stakeholders are cautioned through this public notice not to take admission in the above mentioned self-styled institution," he said.