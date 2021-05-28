UGC Announces 83 UG, 40 PG SWAYAM Courses For July 2021 Semester

UGC releases lists of 83 UG, 40 PG SWAYAM courses

The higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a list of undergraduate and postgraduate courses that can be offered through the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). The list includes as many as 83 UG courses and 40 PG courses for non-engineering programmes for July-October 2021 semester.

A UGC statement issued in this regard said: “Universities and Colleges are requested to make optimum use of the SWAYAM online platform for the benefit of students/ learners. The list of 83 UG and 40 PG MOOCs courses, which are ready to be offered on the SWAYM platform in July-October Semester 2021..seen at swayam.gov.in/CEC.”

The UGC statement also said: “SWAYAM Courses may be approved and adopted on the recommendation of Dean Academics/Heads of Department for credit transfer and ratified by the Academic Council.”

The Commission has also asked universities that have accepted SWAYAM courses for credit transfer and those in the process for the same to fill the UGC online form.

SWAYAM is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform. UGC as the national coordinator for non-technology postgraduate courses has developed 145 MOOCs and offered 208 MOOCs on the SWAYAM platform.

UGC has allowed universities and colleges to offer up to 40 per cent of the syllabus of a programme in a semester online through the government's e-learning platform SWAYAM.