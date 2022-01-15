UGC Amends ABC Regulation To Bring All Higher Education Institutions Under Same Platform

Image credit: shutterstock.com The new ABC system will enable students to switch between institutions, and to any programme

The University Grants Commission has amended the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) regulation to bring all higher education institutions under the same platform. All universities, colleges and autonomous educational institutions can now take part in the ABC system irrespective of their National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rating and National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks.

The Academic Bank of Credits system, under the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) provides every student the facility to open unique or individual Academic Bank Account in digital form; and the account holder shall be provided with a unique ID and access to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The new ABC system will enable students to switch between institutions, and to any programme.

“lt was felt that universities and autonomous colleges satisfying sub-regulation (2) of regulation and the institution of National Importance as declared by the Government of India and especially empowered by an act of Parliament to confer grant degrees, irrespective of their NAAC or NIRF ranking should be able to register in the Academic Bank of Credits,” UGC notification mentioned. The Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are advised to aware students about the Academic Bank Credit (ABC) platform, and encourage them to open the ABC account, the release read.

Earlier, institutions having A grade by NAAC or higher were only eligible to join the ABC platform. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year launched the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) system on the one-year anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020.

