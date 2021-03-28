  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Allows Universities To Offer 40% Of Courses Online Through SWAYAM

UGC Allows Universities To Offer 40% Of Courses Online Through SWAYAM

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed universities and colleges to offer up to 40 per cent of the syllabus of a programme in a semester online through the government's e-learning platform Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 28, 2021 2:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Fix Responsibility For Non-Establishment Of Model Schools In Jammu And Kashmir: CAG
AICTE, NHAI Join Hands To Offer 5,000 Paid Internships To Civil Engineering Students
What Is Earth Hour And Why Do We Turn-Off Lights?
CBSE To Issue Hard Copies Of Migration Certificates ‘Only On Request’ This Year
Education Minister Launches 100 Comic Books Created By Teachers, Students Of CBSE Schools
Union Education Minister, UNESCO Director Discuss NEP, India's Response To COVID Pandemic
UGC Allows Universities To Offer 40% Of Courses Online Through SWAYAM
SWAYAM is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed universities and colleges to offer up to 40 per cent of the syllabus of a programme in a semester online through the government's e-learning platform Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellors of universities and Principals of colleges, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said: On March 25, 2021, the University Grants Commission (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through SWAYAM) Regulations, 2021, has been notified in the Gazette of India, which now facilitates an institution to allow up to 40 per cent of the total course being offered in a particular programme in a semester through the online course offered through SWAYAM platform.

SWAYAM is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform. UGC as the national coordinator for non-technology postgraduate courses has developed 145 MOOCs and offered 208 MOOCs on the SWAYAM platform.

UGC, in the Gazette notification asked institutions to amend their rules and regulations within four weeks for “seamless integration through SWAYAM based online courses.”

“Every higher education institution shall within four weeks from the date of publication of these regulations in the official Gazette make the necessary amendments, as may be required, in their statutes, ordinances, rules and regulations to adopt and incorporate the provisions of these regulations for seamless integration through SWAYAM based online courses,” the commission said.

“No university shall refuse any student for credit mobility of courses earned through SWAYAM platform,” it added.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Union Grants Commission SWAYAM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra School Transforms Dead Tree Stump Into 6-Feet Pencil
Maharashtra School Transforms Dead Tree Stump Into 6-Feet Pencil
Fix Responsibility For Non-Establishment Of Model Schools In Jammu And Kashmir: CAG
Fix Responsibility For Non-Establishment Of Model Schools In Jammu And Kashmir: CAG
JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Civil Engineering As Per Last Year’s Result
JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Civil Engineering As Per Last Year’s Result
BSMEB Result 2021: Fauquania, Maulvi Exam Results Announced, Direct Links Here
BSMEB Result 2021: Fauquania, Maulvi Exam Results Announced, Direct Links Here
KCET 2021 Registration Process, Guidelines Expected Soon
KCET 2021 Registration Process, Guidelines Expected Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................