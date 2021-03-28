UGC Allows Universities To Offer 40% Of Courses Online Through SWAYAM

SWAYAM is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed universities and colleges to offer up to 40 per cent of the syllabus of a programme in a semester online through the government's e-learning platform Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellors of universities and Principals of colleges, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said: On March 25, 2021, the University Grants Commission (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through SWAYAM) Regulations, 2021, has been notified in the Gazette of India, which now facilitates an institution to allow up to 40 per cent of the total course being offered in a particular programme in a semester through the online course offered through SWAYAM platform.

SWAYAM is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform. UGC as the national coordinator for non-technology postgraduate courses has developed 145 MOOCs and offered 208 MOOCs on the SWAYAM platform.

UGC, in the Gazette notification asked institutions to amend their rules and regulations within four weeks for “seamless integration through SWAYAM based online courses.”

“Every higher education institution shall within four weeks from the date of publication of these regulations in the official Gazette make the necessary amendments, as may be required, in their statutes, ordinances, rules and regulations to adopt and incorporate the provisions of these regulations for seamless integration through SWAYAM based online courses,” the commission said.

“No university shall refuse any student for credit mobility of courses earned through SWAYAM platform,” it added.