UGC Allows Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation To Start Off-Campus Centre In Greater Hyderabad

UGC will review the off-campus centre of Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation after a period of five years.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 30, 2022 11:53 am IST

New Delhi:

On the recommendation of the higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (UGC), the central government has made the way for Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh to set up an off-campus centre at Bowrampet village, Medchar Malkajgiri District Greater Hyderabad. The new off-campus centre will start from the academic session 2022-23.

The centre, as per an UGC statement, declared the foundation as deemed-to-be university on May 6, 2019 and extended the deemed status till 2024 with certain conditions. UGC will review the off-campus centre after a period of five years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the UGC Act, the central government, on the advice of UGC, do hereby permits Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Vijayawada, Andhra pradesh to start an off-campus centre at Bowrampet Village, Medchal Malkajgiri district, Greater Hyderabad from the academic year 2022-23,” said an official statement.

The Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation will have to fulfil certain conditions to start the off-campus centre in Greater Hyderabad. The conditions as laid down in the notification include submission of legal undertaking for maintaining corpus fund of Rs 10 crore permanently in the name of the Deemed to be University by way of irrevocable Government Securities, obtaining approval of respective Statutory Councils for the programmes proposed and maintaining a teacher-student ratio of not less than 1:20.

