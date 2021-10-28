  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Allows 7 More Institutions To Offer Online Degree Programmes

UGC Allows 7 More Institutions To Offer Online Degree Programmes

The list allowing the seven institutions to offer open and distance learning (ODL) programmes is in addition to the list released in August and September this year. The seven institutions include one each from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 28, 2021 2:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET Result 2021 Live: Supreme Court’s Go-Ahead To NTA; Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
When Is NEET Result 2021? What We Know So Far
Supreme Court Nod To NEET-UG Results: “Can’t Stop Just For 2 Students”
NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court To Hear NTA’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order Today
DU Entrance Test, DUET 2021, Result Announced For UG Courses
NEET: Kerala HC Directs NTA To Probe Into Alleged Manipulation In Candidate's OMR Sheet
UGC Allows 7 More Institutions To Offer Online Degree Programmes
UGC allows 7 more institutions to offer ODL programes
New Delhi:

The higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed seven more universities to offer online degree programmes. The list allowing the seven institutions to offer open and distance learning (ODL) programmes is in addition to the list released in August and September this year. The seven institutions include one each from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The list has been prepared after meetings of the Standing Appellate Committee (SAC) of the commission, held in June and July.

Jamia Millia Islamia has increased the number of online courses offered by the university. Jamia Millia Islamia will now offer 10 more online courses including BBA, BA in English, Hindi, History and Urdu and MCom are a few of the newly UGC-recognised courses. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala has also added 10 more online courses. BCom, MA Animation, Multimedia and Graphic Design, MSc in Statistics are the new courses.

Earlier the commission had earlier allowed more than 50 institutions to offer ODL programmes. The institutions can offer the online programmes as long as they comply with the NAAC or NIRF ranking requirements as per UGC regulations, and if they fail to comply, they can discontinue the programmes and inform the UGC accordingly, the commission said.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021 Live: Supreme Court’s Go-Ahead To NTA; Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
Live | NEET Result 2021 Live: Supreme Court’s Go-Ahead To NTA; Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
When Is NEET Result 2021? What We Know So Far
When Is NEET Result 2021? What We Know So Far
Supreme Court Nod To NEET-UG Results: “Can’t Stop Just For 2 Students”
Supreme Court Nod To NEET-UG Results: “Can’t Stop Just For 2 Students”
NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court To Hear NTA’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order Today
NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court To Hear NTA’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order Today
DU Entrance Test, DUET 2021, Result Announced For UG Courses
DU Entrance Test, DUET 2021, Result Announced For UG Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................