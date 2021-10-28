UGC Allows 7 More Institutions To Offer Online Degree Programmes

UGC allows 7 more institutions to offer ODL programes

The higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed seven more universities to offer online degree programmes. The list allowing the seven institutions to offer open and distance learning (ODL) programmes is in addition to the list released in August and September this year. The seven institutions include one each from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The list has been prepared after meetings of the Standing Appellate Committee (SAC) of the commission, held in June and July.

Jamia Millia Islamia has increased the number of online courses offered by the university. Jamia Millia Islamia will now offer 10 more online courses including BBA, BA in English, Hindi, History and Urdu and MCom are a few of the newly UGC-recognised courses. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala has also added 10 more online courses. BCom, MA Animation, Multimedia and Graphic Design, MSc in Statistics are the new courses.

Earlier the commission had earlier allowed more than 50 institutions to offer ODL programmes. The institutions can offer the online programmes as long as they comply with the NAAC or NIRF ranking requirements as per UGC regulations, and if they fail to comply, they can discontinue the programmes and inform the UGC accordingly, the commission said.