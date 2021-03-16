UGC Allows 14 Institutions To Offer Distance Learning Programmes Till 2025

Image credit: University Grants Commission UGC has released a list of 14 HEIs which are eligible to offer programmes in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode up to 2025

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 14 Higher Education Institutions which are eligible to offer programmes in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode up to 2025. The state-wise list of institutions contains names of ODL programmes by universities which are recognised by the commission. The list has been prepared after meetings of the interface expert committee of the commission, which were held in the first week of February, 2021.

These universities can start the admission process for recognised ODL programmes for February March 2021 academic session, the commission said. On March 11, UGC extended the last date for admission to ODL and online programmes for February-March academic session to April 30.

The academic session, which was scheduled to begin in January 2021, was postponed to February-March, in view of “exceptional circumstances due to COVID-I9”.

“Recognized HEIs may start the admission process in the programmes recognised as per this list, from academic session beginning January (February-March as revised), 2021,” UGC said in its recent notification.

The programme recognition details have already been sent to recognised institutes through the UGC-DEB web portal, the commission said.

While the last date for admission to ODL programmes for 2020-21 is April 30, HEIs will have to upload the admission details on UGC DEB web portal by May 15, 2021, the commission said today.

UGC has warned institutes not to offer distance learning programmes that are not recognised by it.

“Higher Educational Institution shall not offer any Open and Distance Learning Programme and/or Online Programme and admit learners thereto unless it has been granted recognition by the Commission and admission shall not be made in anticipation of the recognition,” the UGC notification reads.

List of HEIs and ODL programmes recognised by UGC (up to 2025)