UGC Allows 11 More Universities To Offer Open, Distance Learning Courses

Eleven universities have recently received UGC recognition for providing ODL programmes up to 2025-26. These include one each from Gujarat, Karnataka, Pondicherry and Rajasthan, two each from Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and three from West Bengal.

Updated: Sep 2, 2021 11:48 am IST

Image credit: ugc.ac.in
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 11 universities, in addition to the list released in March this year, who will offer recognised open and distance learning (ODL) programmes, from the academic year beginning in July 202, up to 2025-26. The list has been prepared after meetings of the Standing Appellate Committee (SAC) of the commission, held in June and July.

The commission, in its July 1 meeting, also decided that the July 2021 academic session for the Open and Distance mode programmes will now begin in November, 2021 and the last date for admission will be December 15.

Along with the list of recognised universities, the UGC has also released a list of recognised programmes, and said they should not start any ODL programmes which is not recognised and admit students to such programmes in anticipation of recognition.

Last month, the UGC had allowed four more universities to offer full-fledged online degree programmes. The four new universities are: Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Tamil Nadu, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, West Bengal and Bharathiyar University, Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, UGC had approved and released a list of 38 universities that will offer online degree courses.

Click here for more Education News
