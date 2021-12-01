UGC Again Extends MPhil, PhD Thesis Submission Deadline

  • Home
The UGC had earlier extended the deadline thrice. Initially, the deadline was extended till December 31, 2020, which was again extended to June 30 and after that, to December 31, 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 1, 2021 6:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Extension of six months will also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences, the commission said (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has again extended the last date of submitting thesis for terminal PhD and MPhil students. They can submit their theses up to June 30, 2022. Previously, the last date was December 31.

The UGC in a public notice said: In continuation to UGC Public Notice dated 16th March, 2021 on the above mentioned subject, and keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months beyond 31.12.2021, i.e., till 30th June 2022, for submission of thesis by M.Phil./Ph.D. students may be granted by the Universities. It is also notified that the extension for submission of M.Phil./Ph.D. thesis till June, 2022 shall be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of M.Phil./ Ph.D. thesis is on or before 30.06.2022.

Extension of six months will also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences, the commission said.

“However, tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only,” it added.

Here is the detailed UGC notification.

