UGC advises universities to include NCC as elective course

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on April 15 advised vice-chancellors of universities to include National Cadet Corps (NCC) training as an elective subject.

The decision to include NCC as an elective course has been made after a study carried out by the NCC Director-General. This will be a part of the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS), envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the UGC said.

The UGC said it has received a letter from the Director-General of NCC to include NCC training as a general elective course. For more information in this regard, vice chancellors can contact the state officers of the NCC DTEs, the commission said.

UGC has issued advisory to all the Vice-Chancellors of all universities of India to have NCC as a General Elective Credit Course. pic.twitter.com/zleIEixSsR — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 16, 2021

“Now with NEP 2020 having "Choice Based Credit System" (CBCS) as its component, it has been felt that NCC should be introduced as General Elective Credit Course in universities and colleges having NCC to make it more popular thereby benefiting the student fraternity enrolled with NCC,” it said.

As per the proposal made by the NCC, students who enroll as NCC cadets will immediately receive academic credit for NCC training, in addition to NCC 'B' and 'C' certificates. NCC cadets are also eligible to avail employment incentives and benefits offered under various Central and State Government schemes.

“Rashtriya Uchha Sikhsha Abiyan (RUSA) offices in States are urged to interact with respective State Govts and facilitate implementation of NCC as General Elective Credit Course in State Universities/ colleges with NCC units,” the NCC said in its proposal.