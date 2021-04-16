  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Advises Universities To Include NCC As Elective Course

UGC Advises Universities To Include NCC As Elective Course

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on April 15 advised vice-chancellors of universities to include National Cadet Corps (NCC) training as an elective subject.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 16, 2021 3:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Coaching Centres In Jammu Division Asked To Stop Physical Classes
Tamil Nadu Government Agrees To Hold Online Exams For Arrear Subjects
Encourage Students To Write On Freedom Fighters: UGC To Universities, Colleges
AICTE To Adopt Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), Mentor School Students
Delhi Chief Minister Requests Centre To Cancel CBSE Board Exams
PM Modi To Address Association Of Indian Universities’ 95th Annual Meet Tomorrow
UGC Advises Universities To Include NCC As Elective Course
UGC advises universities to include NCC as elective course
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on April 15 advised vice-chancellors of universities to include National Cadet Corps (NCC) training as an elective subject.

The decision to include NCC as an elective course has been made after a study carried out by the NCC Director-General. This will be a part of the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS), envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the UGC said.

The UGC said it has received a letter from the Director-General of NCC to include NCC training as a general elective course. For more information in this regard, vice chancellors can contact the state officers of the NCC DTEs, the commission said.

“Now with NEP 2020 having "Choice Based Credit System" (CBCS) as its component, it has been felt that NCC should be introduced as General Elective Credit Course in universities and colleges having NCC to make it more popular thereby benefiting the student fraternity enrolled with NCC,” it said.

As per the proposal made by the NCC, students who enroll as NCC cadets will immediately receive academic credit for NCC training, in addition to NCC 'B' and 'C' certificates. NCC cadets are also eligible to avail employment incentives and benefits offered under various Central and State Government schemes.

“Rashtriya Uchha Sikhsha Abiyan (RUSA) offices in States are urged to interact with respective State Govts and facilitate implementation of NCC as General Elective Credit Course in State Universities/ colleges with NCC units,” the NCC said in its proposal.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed, Cancelled In Over 10 States
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed, Cancelled In Over 10 States
IGNOU Admission 2021: January Session Registration Deadline Extended
IGNOU Admission 2021: January Session Registration Deadline Extended
Tripura: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed; Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
Tripura: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed; Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
Delhi Government Announces Summer Vacation In Schools From May 11 To June 30
Delhi Government Announces Summer Vacation In Schools From May 11 To June 30
‘Postpone JEE Main 2021’, Request Students After CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Announcement
‘Postpone JEE Main 2021’, Request Students After CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Announcement
.......................... Advertisement ..........................