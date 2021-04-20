  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Advises Colleges, Universities To Teach About Women Safety

UGC Advises Colleges, Universities To Teach About Women Safety

The University Grants Commission has recommended the affiliated colleges and universities to incorporate content on women safety in addition to gender sensitisation in their curriculum. It has suggested teaching students about women’s contribution to society.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 20, 2021 9:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Universities Should Play Crucial Role In Fight Against COVID-19, Says Tamil Nadu Governor
ISRO To Support 8 Joint Research Projects Proposed By IIT Delhi’s Space Technology Cell
Rajasthan Technical University Postpones PhD Interview; New Dates Soon
Assam Science And Technology University Releases Revised Time Tables For BCA, MCA Exams
IIT Guwahati Team Removes Micro-Plastics From Sea Water Using Hollow Fibre Membrane
Delhi University Releases Examination Forms For UG, PG Courses
UGC Advises Colleges, Universities To Teach About Women Safety
UGC suggests content on women safety
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission has recommended the affiliated colleges and universities to incorporate content on women safety in addition to gender sensitisation in their curriculum. It has suggested teaching students about women’s contribution to society.

UGC has asked the colleges to include more content on leadership, sacrifice and the role played by women in different fields. The new curriculum would also aim at removing the stereotypes or negative mindset about women.

UGC said the colleges must “add more content in curriculum in addition to gender sensitisation about leadership, sacrifice and the remarkable role played by women in all walks of life in order to create a feeling of respect for women and help addressing the negative mindset or stereotypes that exist in the society”.

It further suggested the institutes to organise online lectures and seminars on ‘women safety’ to make the general public aware about dignity and respect of women.

This move comes in after the Union Ministry of Education sent a letter to UGC about the report by Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs named ‘Atrocities on crimes against women and children’.

The committee had suggested to make the youth aware about the women’s rights and the need to ensure their safety in the society by inculcating such topics in the curriculum of colleges and universities.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Live Updates: Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Cancelled; Check Status Of Different States
Live | Live Updates: Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Cancelled; Check Status Of Different States
Sikkim Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till April 30: Chief Minister
Sikkim Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till April 30: Chief Minister
Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled: Education Minister
Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled: Education Minister
Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Cancelled; Assessment Criteria To Be Announced Soon
Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Cancelled; Assessment Criteria To Be Announced Soon
Universities Should Play Crucial Role In Fight Against COVID-19, Says Tamil Nadu Governor
Universities Should Play Crucial Role In Fight Against COVID-19, Says Tamil Nadu Governor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................