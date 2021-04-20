UGC Advises Colleges, Universities To Teach About Women Safety

UGC suggests content on women safety

The University Grants Commission has recommended the affiliated colleges and universities to incorporate content on women safety in addition to gender sensitisation in their curriculum. It has suggested teaching students about women’s contribution to society.

UGC has asked the colleges to include more content on leadership, sacrifice and the role played by women in different fields. The new curriculum would also aim at removing the stereotypes or negative mindset about women.

UGC said the colleges must “add more content in curriculum in addition to gender sensitisation about leadership, sacrifice and the remarkable role played by women in all walks of life in order to create a feeling of respect for women and help addressing the negative mindset or stereotypes that exist in the society”.

It further suggested the institutes to organise online lectures and seminars on ‘women safety’ to make the general public aware about dignity and respect of women.

This move comes in after the Union Ministry of Education sent a letter to UGC about the report by Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs named ‘Atrocities on crimes against women and children’.

The committee had suggested to make the youth aware about the women’s rights and the need to ensure their safety in the society by inculcating such topics in the curriculum of colleges and universities.