UGC Adds 3 Institutions To List Of HEIs To Offer Online Degree Programmes For 2022-23 Session

The three institutions are Manav Rachna International Institute of Research And Studies, Haryana and two institutions from Uttar Pradesh -- GLA University and Amity University.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 3, 2022 1:00 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed three institutes to offer online degree programmes for the 2022-23 academic session. The three institutions include Manav Rachna International Institute of Research And Studies, Haryana and two institutions from Uttar Pradesh -- GLA University and Amity University.

While Manav Rachna International Institute of Research And Studies, Haryana has been allowed to offer programmes in online mode for BCA, BBA, BA Hons Economics, BCom and MCom, GLA University has been allowed to offer online degree programmes in BCom Hons and BBA. As many as six programmes including Bachelor of Social Work, BCom (General), BA Journalism and Mass Communication, MA Public Policy and Governance, MA English and Master of Social have been allowed for Amity University to be offered as online degree programme.

The UGC statement allowing the approval said that the higher education institutions (HEIs) wil ensure the compliance of entrylevel qualification, mode of admission, duration of programme (minimum and maximum) and number of credits as per UGC Notification and Specification of Degrees, 2014, UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and other instructions issued by the commission and other statutory and regulatory bodies from time to time.

The HEIs, UGC added, will comply with all the provisions of the regulations and its amendments.The last date for admission will be as notified for each academic session and HEIs will upload the admission details within 15 days thereafter.

