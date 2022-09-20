UGC Adds 2 New SWAYAM PG MOOCs In 8 Indian Languages

UGC announces two new SWAYAM PG MOOCs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the addition of two new SWAYAM Postgraduate Massive Online Open Courses (SWAYAM PG MOOCs). The two new SWAYAM PG MOOCs – Access to Justice and Environmental Law have been introduced in eight Indian languages. The new courses are available at swayam.gov.in and ugceresources.in.

“ln continuation of UGC's letter dated 8th August, 2022, regarding the launch and integration of "UGC e-resources Portal" with Common Service Centres (CSCs)/Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Ministry of Electronics and lnformation Technology (MeitY) in rural lndia, UGC is pleased to inform that two more SWAYAM PG MOOCs - Access to Justice, Environmental Law have been uploaded on SWAYAM Platform (www.swavam.gov.in) and "UGC e-resources portal” a UGC statement said.

It further added: “As of now,27 MOOCs (list attached) in S lndian Languages (i.e.Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bangla, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil) are available on the above portals.”

The translated courses, the UGC statement added, will address language barriers and promote lndian languages while also providing flexibility of learning in ones mother tongue to the learners. Anyone desirous of learning can access and benefit from these Open Educational Resources (OER). Also, universities and colleges may utilise these OER for flipped classroom learning and blended mode of learning, the commission said.

The UGC has urged universities and colleges to provide the link of SWAYAM Platform (swayam.gov.in) and UGC e-resources Portal (ugceresources.in) on their home page and promote awareness of these portals through their social media handles so that more and more students can avail the benefits of accessing these resources for their knowledge enhancement.