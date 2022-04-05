UGAT 2022: University Of Allahabad Releases UG Admission Brochure; Application Dates Soon

UGAT 2022 notification out for admission to Allahabad University

The University of Allahabad has released the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2022 admission brochure. UGAT 2022 will be held as an undergraduate entrance examination for the session 2022-2023 for admission to the first-year of regular UG degree courses including in courses BA, BCom, BSc (Maths), BSc(Bio), BSc (Family and Community Science) (Home Science), BFA, BPA of the Allahabad University and its eight constituent colleges.

The university is yet to announce the application dates and the UGAT 2022 dates.

An applicant who has passed or appeared in any stream of the Class 12 exams conducted by any board including CBSE, ISC or state board will be eligible to apply.

An applicant who has passed or appeared Class 12 examination with Science Group (Maths

groups) is eligible to apply for the UGAT 2022 for BSc (Maths group) and with the Science Group (Bio Group) is eligble to apply for the UGAT for BSc (Bio group), the admission brochure said.

Candidates who have passed or appeared Class 12 exams with Commerce stream or Science stream will be eligible for admission to BCom, it added.

The foreign nationals, University of Allahabad said, who having passed the qualifying examination, have applied through the Department of Education, Ministry of Education, and Government of India are exempted from UGAT 2022. Such a candidate may be admitted to a course of study on the recommendation of the Foreign Student Advisory Board of the university. The nominated candidate must apply before the completion of admission processes otherwise his/her candidature shall not be considered.

UGAT 2022: Official Notification