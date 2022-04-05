  • Home
  • Education
  • UGAT 2022: University Of Allahabad Releases UG Admission Brochure; Application Dates Soon

UGAT 2022: University Of Allahabad Releases UG Admission Brochure; Application Dates Soon

UGAT 2022 will be held as an undergraduate entrance examination for admission to the first-year of regular UG degree courses at the University of Allahabad for the session 2022-2023.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 5, 2022 4:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

State Wise Board Exam 2022 Live: Updates on CISCE, CBSE Term 2, Other States 10th, 12th Exams In April
CMAT 2022 On April 9, Admit Card To Be Out On Cmat.nta.nic.in
Uttar Pradesh Board Changes 12th Biology, 10th Science Question Papers In Exam Centres In Azamgarh
CUET 2022: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow; Key Points For Applicants
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 During Class 12th CBSE Term 2; Here's How Students Can Strategise
TS EDCET 2022: Registration Process Begins On April 7, Check Exam Dates, Educational Qualification
UGAT 2022: University Of Allahabad Releases UG Admission Brochure; Application Dates Soon
UGAT 2022 notification out for admission to Allahabad University
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad has released the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2022 admission brochure. UGAT 2022 will be held as an undergraduate entrance examination for the session 2022-2023 for admission to the first-year of regular UG degree courses including in courses BA, BCom, BSc (Maths), BSc(Bio), BSc (Family and Community Science) (Home Science), BFA, BPA of the Allahabad University and its eight constituent colleges.

Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More 
Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More 

The university is yet to announce the application dates and the UGAT 2022 dates.

An applicant who has passed or appeared in any stream of the Class 12 exams conducted by any board including CBSE, ISC or state board will be eligible to apply.

An applicant who has passed or appeared Class 12 examination with Science Group (Maths

groups) is eligible to apply for the UGAT 2022 for BSc (Maths group) and with the Science Group (Bio Group) is eligble to apply for the UGAT for BSc (Bio group), the admission brochure said.

Candidates who have passed or appeared Class 12 exams with Commerce stream or Science stream will be eligible for admission to BCom, it added.

The foreign nationals, University of Allahabad said, who having passed the qualifying examination, have applied through the Department of Education, Ministry of Education, and Government of India are exempted from UGAT 2022. Such a candidate may be admitted to a course of study on the recommendation of the Foreign Student Advisory Board of the university. The nominated candidate must apply before the completion of admission processes otherwise his/her candidature shall not be considered.

UGAT 2022: Official Notification

Click here for more Education News
Under Graduate Aptitude Test Allahabad University Entrance Exam UGAT

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
State Wise Board Exam 2022 Live: Updates on CISCE, CBSE Term 2, Other States 10th, 12th Exams In April
Live | State Wise Board Exam 2022 Live: Updates on CISCE, CBSE Term 2, Other States 10th, 12th Exams In April
CMAT 2022 On April 9, Admit Card To Be Out On Cmat.nta.nic.in
CMAT 2022 On April 9, Admit Card To Be Out On Cmat.nta.nic.in
Uttar Pradesh Board Changes 12th Biology, 10th Science Question Papers In Exam Centres In Azamgarh
Uttar Pradesh Board Changes 12th Biology, 10th Science Question Papers In Exam Centres In Azamgarh
CBSE Extends Dispute Redressal Mechanism Registration Deadline Till April 20
CBSE Extends Dispute Redressal Mechanism Registration Deadline Till April 20
IIM Bangalore To Host 47th Convocation On April 8
IIM Bangalore To Host 47th Convocation On April 8
.......................... Advertisement ..........................