UG Admissions 2022: Application Process Begins At These Universities Through CUET UG; Details Here

With the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result out, several universities including central and state universities have started the UG admission process. Universities including the University of Delhi, Dr BR Ambedkar University of Delhi, Central University of Tamil Nadu and Central University of Andhra Pradesh have already started the registration process for admission to 2022-23 academic session While universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University, Pondicherry University and Hyderabad University are yet to start the application process.

Universities will prepare CUET UG 2022 rank lists using the normalised NTA scores and not percentile. A total of 21,159 candidates -- 12,799 female and 8,360 male students -- have scored 100 percentile in at least one subject. The CUET results also indicate that admission to Humanities and Commerce courses in many sought-after colleges will continue to remain difficult, while it would be comparatively easier to secure a seat in the Sciences, PTI said.

Meanwhile, none of the state universities in West Bengal has adopted the CUET UG model for admission to undergraduate courses. CUET UG 2022 result was declared on September 16.

University Of Delhi Admission 2022

The registration for the admission to University of Delhi (DU) is underway. DU is receiving admission applications to undergraduate programmes through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The CSAS 2022 phase 1 registration will be continued till October 10.

Ambedkar University Admission 2022

The Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) which already started the online registration for admission to undergraduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic session on September 12 will continue its application till October 12. Candidates can apply online at aud.ac.in for admission to undergraduate programmes at AUD.

Central University of Tamil Nadu Admission

The Central University of Tamil Nadu has started the application process for admission to UG courses from today, September 20. Applicants will be required to login at the university website -- cutncuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date for registration is September 25.

Central University of Andhra Pradesh Admission

The online application process for admission to UG programmes at the Central University of Andhra Pradesh is underway. The university will admit candidates by considering CUET 2022 scores. The last date for registration is September 26.

Also the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) has started the admission process for the UG programmes. Candidates seeking admission to HNBGU UG programmes can apply online through the samarth portal - hnbgucuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date to fill and submit the HNBGU application form 2022 is September 26, 2022.

