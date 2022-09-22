UG Admission 2022: Central Universities Share Admission Calendar With UGC; Details Here

Tentative timeline of Central universities for UG admission 2022

UG Admission 2022: University Grants Commission (UGC) has received admission calendar for Undergraduate (UG) admission 2022-23 from Central universities (CUs) across the country. Over 45 CUs have shared the tentative timeline for admission to various UG programmes on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). The Central University UG admission calendar is available on the official website of UGC- ugc.ac.in. The candidates will get admission to UG programmes in Central universities on the basis of CUET 2022 merit score and as per the order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of university choices submitted by the candidates.

The CUs have submitted details to UGC based on the admission portal, admission process, last date of application, tentative admission calendar, criteria for preparing merit list through CUET score and date of commencement of classes. "UGC has collected tentative timeline and other details of Admission in UG Programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in different Central Universities. Students are encouraged to visit this UGC link under "Notices" section," UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet.

UGC has collected tentative timeline and other details of Admission in UG Programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in different Central Universities. Students are encouraged to visit this UGC link under "Notices" section.https://t.co/QFodctDH2i pic.twitter.com/90xZtjG7ju — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 22, 2022

Central Universities including University of Delhi (DU), Dr BR Ambedkar University of Delhi, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Pondicherry University, Central University Of Haryana and Hyderabad University have already started the registration process for admission to 2022-23 academic session. CUs are conducting the admission process on the basis of CUET UG 2022 rank lists using the normalised NTA scores.

DU is receiving admission applications to undergraduate programmes through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. While other Central universities are receiving applications through their admission portal or Samarth portal (samarth.edu.in). The Central University of Tamil Nadu has started the application process for admission to UG courses on September 20. Applicants are required to login at the university website -- cutncuet.samarth.edu.in.