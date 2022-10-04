UG Admission 2022-23: List Of Universities Accepting Applications Through CUET

Here's a list of universities accepting applications now for UG admission through CUET

This year, universities including central and state universities, have been admitting students to undergraduate programmes on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). While several universities have closed the application window for admission to UG programmes, application process at universities including Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Hyderabad University is open. Mahatma Gandhi Central University and Hyderabad University will close the application window tomorrow, October 5.

Universities this year after accepting the applications from CUET-applied candidates will prepare CUET 2022 rank lists. The CUET UG rank list will be prepared using the normalised NTA scores and not percentile, the UGC in a statement earlier said.

List Of Universities Where Application For UG Admission Is Underway