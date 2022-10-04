UG Admission 2022-23: List Of Universities Accepting Applications Through CUET
UG Admission 2022: Universities this year after accepting the applications from CUET-applied candidates will prepare CUET 2022 rank lists.
This year, universities including central and state universities, have been admitting students to undergraduate programmes on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). While several universities have closed the application window for admission to UG programmes, application process at universities including Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Hyderabad University is open. Mahatma Gandhi Central University and Hyderabad University will close the application window tomorrow, October 5.
Universities this year after accepting the applications from CUET-applied candidates will prepare CUET 2022 rank lists. The CUET UG rank list will be prepared using the normalised NTA scores and not percentile, the UGC in a statement earlier said.
ALSO READ || BHU UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 8
List Of Universities Where Application For UG Admission Is Underway
University
Last Date of Application
Official Website
Mahatma Gandhi Central University
October 5
mgcub.ac.in
Delhi University
October 10
admission.uod.ac.in
Jawaharlal Nehru University
October 12
jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
October 15
slbsrsvcuet.samart
Maulana Azad National Urdu University
October 30
manuu.edu.in
University of Hyderabad
October 5
uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in
Banaras Hindu University
October 8
bhuonline.in
Allahabad University
October 10
allduniv.ac.in
Assam University
October 14
ausexamination.ac.in/admission
Manipur University
October 6
manipurunivcuet.samart.edu.in
Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi
October 12
aud.ac.in