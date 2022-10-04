  • Home
  • Education
  • UG Admission 2022-23: List Of Universities Accepting Applications Through CUET

UG Admission 2022-23: List Of Universities Accepting Applications Through CUET

UG Admission 2022: Universities this year after accepting the applications from CUET-applied candidates will prepare CUET 2022 rank lists.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 5:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JNU's Participation In CUET Exercise Causing "Uncertainty" In PG, PhD Admissions: JNUTA
JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University First Semester For Undergraduate Students On November 7
JNU Admission Through CUET 2022 Begins For UG Courses; Application Website, Steps
JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University Begins Registration For Admission To Undergraduate Programmes
JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University To Start UG Admission Through CUET Soon; Details Here
Jawaharlal Nehru University Likely To Launch Portal For UG Admission Through CUET On September 27
UG Admission 2022-23: List Of Universities Accepting Applications Through CUET
Here's a list of universities accepting applications now for UG admission through CUET
New Delhi:

This year, universities including central and state universities, have been admitting students to undergraduate programmes on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). While several universities have closed the application window for admission to UG programmes, application process at universities including Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Hyderabad University is open. Mahatma Gandhi Central University and Hyderabad University will close the application window tomorrow, October 5.

Universities this year after accepting the applications from CUET-applied candidates will prepare CUET 2022 rank lists. The CUET UG rank list will be prepared using the normalised NTA scores and not percentile, the UGC in a statement earlier said.

ALSO READ || BHU UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 8

List Of Universities Where Application For UG Admission Is Underway

University

Last Date of Application

Official Website

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

October 5

mgcub.ac.in

Delhi University

October 10

admission.uod.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University

October 12

jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

October 15

slbsrsvcuet.samart

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

October 30

manuu.edu.in

University of Hyderabad

October 5

uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in

Banaras Hindu University

October 8

bhuonline.in

Allahabad University

October 10

allduniv.ac.in

Assam University

October 14

ausexamination.ac.in/admission

Manipur University

October 6

manipurunivcuet.samart.edu.in

Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi

October 12

aud.ac.in

Click here for more Education News
UG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Out; Choice Filling, Choice Locking From Tomorrow
MP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Out; Choice Filling, Choice Locking From Tomorrow
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Starts For MBBS, BDS Seats
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Starts For MBBS, BDS Seats
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Hold Two More Counselling Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Hold Two More Counselling Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses
Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Web Options Entry Begins
Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Web Options Entry Begins
COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Declared; Edit Preferences By October 6
COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Declared; Edit Preferences By October 6
.......................... Advertisement ..........................