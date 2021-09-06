UG Admission 2021: Check Cut-Offs, Merit Lists From Different Universities, Colleges

Latest status of UG admissions this year

Different colleges and universities have started releasing their merit lists and cut-off marks for admission to undergraduate programmes for the 2021-22 academic year. With no board exams this year, the cut-off marks and cut-off percentages in universities and colleges have risen this year. The University of Mumbai has already released three cut-off lists for admission to UG courses, St. Stephen’s College under Delhi University also had released the first cut-off list for admission to its UG programmes. Delhi University, on the other hand, will likely release the first DU cut-off lists by October 1.

Maharashtra government will not conduct common entrance tests (CETs) for admission to non-professional courses. Admission to undergraduate programmes in Arts, Science and Commerce colleges will be done on the basis of scores obtained in Class 12 marks.

St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University

Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College has released the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the upcoming session. For admission to BA Economics (Honours) the cut-off is 99.5 per cent. The cut-off for BA Philosophy Honours for students from Commerce, Humanities and Science streams stand at 98 per cent, 98.75 per cent and 97 per cent respectively. While for BA History (Honours), it is 99 per cent for Commerce students, 98.25 for Humanities and 99 per cent for Science students.

Rajasthan University

The registration window for admission to undergraduate programmes at Rajasthan University has closed on August 23. The university will likely release the first cut-off list by September end.

University of Mumbai

In the first merit list of Mumbai University released on August 18, the cut-off went as high as 98 per cent in colleges like St. Xaviers. For the BAMMC course, the cut-off for Arts at Wilson College was 94.67 per cent, Commerce was 95.2 per cent and for Science was 93.6 per cent.

Under the second merit list, at St Xavier’s cut-off for Maharashtra board students for BCom (H) course was 89.17 per cent while for other boards it was 96.20 per cent.

The university has also released the third cut-off list for admission to UG programmes. Under the third cut-off list, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Mumbai University, admissions have closed at 60 per cent for the BA programme, 84 per cent for BSc (Computer Science), and at 64 per cent for BCom (Unaided) programme.

Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET)

The CUCET application window closed on Sunday, September 5. With the help of CUCET, students will be admitted to undergraduate or integrated and postgraduate programs in the central universities including at Assam University Silchar and central universities of Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana and Kerala. National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body of CUCET, has also added two more exam centres this year, at Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar, and Kasaragod, Kerala on request of candidates.