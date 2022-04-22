  • Home
  • Education
  • Udupi Pre-University Students Who Had Challenged Hijab Ban Return Home Without Writing Exam

Udupi Pre-University Students Who Had Challenged Hijab Ban Return Home Without Writing Exam

Students insisted that they should be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab but the college authorities citing the High Court order denied them entry.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 22, 2022 2:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka 2nd Year PU Exam Starts Amid Tight Security
Over 6.8 Lakh Students To Appear In Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Exam 2022 Starting Today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates
Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Exams Starting Tomorrow; Over 6.8 Lakh Students Will Appear
Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 Starting From April 22; Admit Card Details, Time Table, Guidelines
All Preparations In Place For Conduct Of PU Exams: Karnataka Education Minister
Udupi Pre-University Students Who Had Challenged Hijab Ban Return Home Without Writing Exam
Udupi PU students who challenged hijab ban returned home without writing in exam
Image credit: Asian News International
Udupi:

Two pre-university college students from Udupi who had approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the ban on hijab, returned from the exam centre on Friday as they were not allowed to write the exam wearing hijab. The exam which began on Friday will go on till May 18. The first paper was Business Studies.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Over 6.84 lakh students will write the exam at 1,076 centres across the state. The two girls-Alia and Resham- arrived in an auto-rickshaw at the exam centre wearing burqa. They insisted that they should be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab but the college authorities citing the High Court order denied them entry. Subsequently, the girls returned home.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing headscarves. This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

The reason was that the Hindu girls started coming to the college wearing saffron scarves to protest the permission granted to Muslim girls to violate the college uniform. The matter snowballed into a major controversy as it spread to other parts of the state compelling the government to shut the college for a week in February.

The girls then approached the Karnataka High Court against the ban. The full bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi dismissed their petition saying that the hijab is not an essential religious practice and upheld the government order banning hijab and any cloth that could disturb peace, harmony and public order.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka PUC

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HPCET Application Form 2022: Registration Process Starts At himtu.ac.in, Check How To Apply
HPCET Application Form 2022: Registration Process Starts At himtu.ac.in, Check How To Apply
Karnataka 2nd Year PU Exam Starts Amid Tight Security
Karnataka 2nd Year PU Exam Starts Amid Tight Security
Earth Day 2022: This Year’s Theme, History, Significance
Earth Day 2022: This Year’s Theme, History, Significance
NEET MDS 2022: Selective Edit Window For Application Correction Closes Today; Here’s How To Make Changes
NEET MDS 2022: Selective Edit Window For Application Correction Closes Today; Here’s How To Make Changes
"Not Allowing Unvaccinated Students To Take ICSE, ISC Exams 2022 Will Be Discriminatory," Says Varsha Gaikwad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................