Uday Samant’s Message To Students Ahead Of Maharashtra College Reopening

Image credit: twitter.com/samant_uday Maharashtra colleges reopening tomorrow for physical classes (representational)

Maharashtra college reopening news: Colleges in Maharashtra are reopening from tomorrow, October 20. Fully-vaccinated students can attend offline classes in non-agricultural colleges, state-run universities, deemed universities, self-financed universities and colleges. Ahead of Maharashtra college reopening, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant appealed to students to follow COVID-19 related rules while attending the physical classes.

“...My appeal to all student friends is to strictly follow the rules laid down by the government and universities while coming to college. Your safety is also important to us. Best wishes to all of you!” the minister tweeted.

वीस तारखेपासून कॉलेज सुरू होत आहेत..विद्यार्थी मित्र व मैत्रीणींना माझे आवाहन आहे सर्वांनी कॉलेज ला येताना शासनाने आणि विद्यापीठांनी घालून दिलेल्या नियमांचे काटेकोर पणाने पालन करा.. आपली सुरक्षितता ही देखील आम्हाला महत्वाची आहे.आपणा सर्वांना मनापासून शुभेच्छा.! — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) October 18, 2021

The Maharashtra government on October 13 allowed reopening of colleges. Earlier, the government had allowed schools to resume physical classes for students in higher classes.

"All the non-agricultural colleges, state-run universities, deemed universities, self-financed universities and colleges affiliated to them can start holding physical classes from October 20. The teaching as well as non-teaching staff should complete their vaccination on priority," Mr Samant had said.

"Only the students who have taken both the doses can attend the classes. Those students who are yet to complete their vaccination against COVID-19 should get it on priority by coordinating with their respective colleges," he added.

The minister had said schools will decide how many students should attend a class after discussing the matter with the local authorities. He asked universities to issue the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to the colleges affiliated to them.