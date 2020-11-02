UCEED Supplementary Round 1 Seat Allotment Result At Uceed.iitb.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has declared the supplementary round one of UCEED seat allotment results on the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in. Students who registered and took the test for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) can check their supplementary round one seat allotment result at the official website. The UCEED supplementary round 1 seat allotment result has been released in the form of opening and closing ranks for admission to undergraduate design courses IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIT Jabalpur.

Read More IIT UCEED: Know Which Colleges Accept UCEED Score

IIT Bombay, the administering institute of UCEED 2020, will allow the shortlisted aspirants to accept the fresh seat or upgraded seat allotment by November 4, 2020. Candidates who opt for the freeze option have to download the provisional letter of seat allotment. The UCEED provisional letter of seat allotment can be downloaded with the respective login ids of the students.

To Check UCEED Supplementary Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in

Click on the designated link of seat allotment result

Click on the ‘Download list’ link

UCEED supplementary round of seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

According to the UCEED 2020 schedule, students have to visit the allotted institute within the stipulated date for physical verification of original documents. "For candidates who accept offered seat, the seat acceptance fee will be adjusted against the institute fees of the admitting institute at the time of joining. For candidates who decline the offered seat after remitting the seat acceptance fee, the refund will be governed by the policies of the admitting institute," read a statement on the UCCED supplementary round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates, however, do not have an option to withdraw an accepted or allotted seat.