  • Home
  • Education
  • UCEED Supplementary Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Details Here

UCEED Supplementary Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Details Here

UCEED 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has declared the supplementary round one of UCEED seat allotment on the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 2, 2020 7:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT UCEED 2021: Know Which Colleges Accept UCEED Score
IIT UCEED 2021 Registration Starts Today, Exam On January 17
IIT Bombay Declares UCEED 2020 Result
UCEED 2019: Official Prospectus Released; Any Stream Student Can Apply For Admission To IIT
UCEED 2019: Examination Schedule Released, Application To Begin On October 9
UCEED 2018: First Allotment List Released For Admission To B.Des. At IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati
UCEED Supplementary Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Details Here
UCEED Supplementary Round 1 Seat Allotment Result At Uceed.iitb.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has declared the supplementary round one of UCEED seat allotment results on the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in. Students who registered and took the test for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) can check their supplementary round one seat allotment result at the official website. The UCEED supplementary round 1 seat allotment result has been released in the form of opening and closing ranks for admission to undergraduate design courses IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIT Jabalpur.

Read More IIT UCEED: Know Which Colleges Accept UCEED Score

IIT Bombay, the administering institute of UCEED 2020, will allow the shortlisted aspirants to accept the fresh seat or upgraded seat allotment by November 4, 2020. Candidates who opt for the freeze option have to download the provisional letter of seat allotment. The UCEED provisional letter of seat allotment can be downloaded with the respective login ids of the students.

To Check UCEED Supplementary Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in

  • Click on the designated link of seat allotment result

  • Click on the ‘Download list’ link

  • UCEED supplementary round of seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

According to the UCEED 2020 schedule, students have to visit the allotted institute within the stipulated date for physical verification of original documents. "For candidates who accept offered seat, the seat acceptance fee will be adjusted against the institute fees of the admitting institute at the time of joining. For candidates who decline the offered seat after remitting the seat acceptance fee, the refund will be governed by the policies of the admitting institute," read a statement on the UCCED supplementary round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates, however, do not have an option to withdraw an accepted or allotted seat.

Click here for more Education News
Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HP Board Result 2020: Class 10 Improvement, Compartment Results Out At Hpbose.org
HP Board Result 2020: Class 10 Improvement, Compartment Results Out At Hpbose.org
NIT Silchar Hosts 18th Convocation Virtually; Education Minister Addresses Students
NIT Silchar Hosts 18th Convocation Virtually; Education Minister Addresses Students
TS ICET Result 2020 To Be Declared Soon; When And Where To Check
TS ICET Result 2020 To Be Declared Soon; When And Where To Check
Uttarakhand Government Schools Reopen For Classes 10-12 After Seven Months Break
Uttarakhand Government Schools Reopen For Classes 10-12 After Seven Months Break
Non-Payment Of Salaries: High Court Says DU Teachers Can’t Be Allowed To Suffer
Non-Payment Of Salaries: High Court Says DU Teachers Can’t Be Allowed To Suffer
.......................... Advertisement ..........................