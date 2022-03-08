UCEED Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time

UCEED Result 2022: Once declared, students can check result on the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in. The candidates can download score card from March 14, the release mentioned

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 6:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

UCEED Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time
UCEED result available to download at uceed.iitb.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

UCEED Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 on Thursday, March 10. Once declared, students can check result on the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in. The candidates can download score card from March 14, the release mentioned.

The candidates who had appeared in the UCEED exam, can check the result on the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in. "UCEED results will be available only on the official UCEED 2022 website. Candidates will need to use their user login and password (created during registration process) for viewing the results on the webpage," IIT Bombay release mentioned. The score card can be downloaded till June 14.

UCEED Result 2022: How To Download Score Card

  1. Go to official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘score card’ tab
  3. Click on the ‘login’ button
  4. Login with your ID and password
  5. The result will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) result was earlier announced on March 8. The result will be declared on the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in. Scorecards will be available for download from March 12.

UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design
