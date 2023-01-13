UCEED, CEED 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link
The UCEED and CEED admit card is available on the respective official websites and candidates can download them by entering their registered email id and password.
UCEED, CEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 admit card today, January 13. Candidates can check and download the UCEED and CEED entrance exam admit cards through the official websites- uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in respectively. Candidates will need to key in their registered email id and password to download the admit card.
The CEED and UCEED exam for the MDes and BDes design programmes is scheduled to be held on January 22, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the exam hall on the day of the entrance exam. The details mentioned in the admit card include candidate's name, registration number, exam timing, exam venue, exam day guidelines and others.
UCEED 2023 Admit Card Direct Link
CEED 2023 Admit Card Direct Link
UCEED, CEED 2023 Admit Card: How To Download
- First of all visit the official UCEED or CEED website - uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.
- Then click the admit card link.
- Enter the login credentials- registered email ID, and password.
- From the dashboard, click on the admit card link.
- The CEED, UCEED admit card will then get downloaded.
- Take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the exam day.