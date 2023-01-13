UCEED, CEED 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock UCEED, CEED 2023 admit card

UCEED, CEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 admit card today, January 13. Candidates can check and download the UCEED and CEED entrance exam admit cards through the official websites- uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in respectively. Candidates will need to key in their registered email id and password to download the admit card.

The CEED and UCEED exam for the MDes and BDes design programmes is scheduled to be held on January 22, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the exam hall on the day of the entrance exam. The details mentioned in the admit card include candidate's name, registration number, exam timing, exam venue, exam day guidelines and others.

UCEED 2023 Admit Card Direct Link

CEED 2023 Admit Card Direct Link

UCEED, CEED 2023 Admit Card: How To Download