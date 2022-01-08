UCEED Admit Card 2022 Release Date Postponed; Check Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com UCEED will be held on January 23

UCEED Admit Card 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has postponed the release date for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022) Admit Card 2022. The UCEED admit card that was scheduled to release on Saturday, January 8, has now been postponed to January 12, 2022. The candidates who will appear in the UCEED exam can download the hall ticket on the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED is a national level entrance exam scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 23, for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. UCEED will be held in single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

UCEED Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the admit card link Login with your credentials Download the admit card, carefully read the instructions and take a printout for future reference.

The CEED, UCEED admit card has mention of details of the candidate and CEED, UCEED exam centre, reporting time. Along with the CEED, UCEED 2022 admit card, candidates have to produce a government ID for verification process during the time of CEED, UCEED exam. Valid photo id may be a driving license, voter ID, passport or aadhar card.

Candidates who qualify in CEED 2022 will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.