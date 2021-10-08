UCEED 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 17

UCEED 2022 application deadline extended

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the registration deadline for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022. The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Sunday, October 17, 2021. The last date for online registration with late fee is October 22, 2021. Candidates who have not applied yet can register online through the official website — uceed.iitb.ac.in. UCEED is a test centre-based examination of three hours duration. UCEED 2022 will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur are done through the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED). Students who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2021, or appearing in 2022, in any stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts & Humanities — are eligible to appear for UCEED 2022.

The last date to withdraw or cancel a provisionally allotted seat is October 25, 2021. For those candidates who withdrew or cancelled their seats on or before October 25, 2021, the seat acceptance fees, after deducting the processing fee, will be refunded to the mentioned bank account details at the time of filling out BDes application for admission.

Only UCEED 2022 qualified students can apply for admission to the BDes programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur for the academic year 2022-2023. There will be a common application form for admissions to respective BDes programmes. The UCEED Office, IIT Bombay will process the common application form and conduct the joint seat allocation process.