UCEED 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Again, Apply Till October 24

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has again extended the last date to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022. Candidates can apply up to October 24 at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 17, 2021 4:13 pm IST

UCEED is scheduled for Sunday, January 23, 2022 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has again extended the last date to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022. Candidates can apply up to October 24 at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Previously, the application deadline was October 17.

Recommended: Free Download UCEED previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here.

Candidates who apply after the regular application deadline will have to pay a late fee. The last date to apply with late fee is October 29.

UCEED is a test centre-based examination. The exam is scheduled for Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm.

UCEED is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. Students who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) board exam in 2021, or appearing in 2022, in any stream — Science, Commerce, or Arts and Humanities — are eligible to apply for UCEED 2022.

Only UCEED 2022 qualified students can apply for admission to the BDes programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. There will be a common application process for admissions to BDes programmes.

The UCEED Office, IIT Bombay will release the common application form and conduct the joint seat allocation process after the announcement of results. There will be three seat allotment rounds in April, May and June and the registration window for admission will be available in March, 2022.

UCEED 2022 result will be announced on March 10.

