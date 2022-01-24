UCEED 2022 Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow: Website, Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock The final version of the answer key will be uploaded on the UCEED website on January 31.

UCEED Answer Key 2022: The answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination (UCEED) 2022 will be released on Tuesday, January 25. The IIT-Bombay will release the UCEED answer key 2022 on the official website-- uceed.iitb.ac.in. The UCEED exam was conducted on January 24 in a computer-based test mode at various test centres across the country.

The answer key for the designing examination will be released as a PDF file. Candidates can raise objections, if any, up to January 27 by logging in to the candidate portal using their registered mail id and password.

The final version of the answer key will be uploaded on the UCEED website on January 31. The result of the same will be declared on March 10.

UCEED 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Visit the official website-- uceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the answer key link available on the homepage The UCEED final answer key will be displayed on the screen Download the UCEED answer key and take a print out for future reference

UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED, on the other hand, is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.