UCEED 2022 Answer Key Released; Here’s Direct Link

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released answer key of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 25, 2022 10:07 am IST | Source: Careers360

UCEED answer key 2021 released (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released answer key of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022. Candidates can download the UCEED 2022 draft answer key, question papers and their response sheets from uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Direct link

After downloading the answer key, candidates can share comments. The last date to send comments is January 27 (5 pm).

“The candidates are advised to go through the above question paper along with the draft answer key and submit queries in the Candidate portal (If any). The last date for receipt of comments on the Draft Answer Key is January 27, 2022, 05:00 pm. Comments through email will NOT be entertained,” an official statement said.

The final version of the answer key will be uploaded on the UCEED website on January 31. The result of the exam will be declared on March 10.

UCEED 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in

  2. Click on the answer key link available on the homepage

  3. The UCEED final answer key will be displayed on the screen

  4. Download the UCEED answer key and take a print out for future reference

UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED, on the other hand, is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.

