UCEED 2022 Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download

UCEED admit card will be released today at uceed.iitb.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the UCEED admit card today, January 12. The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022) admit cards can be accessed from the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in. IIT Bombay will hold the UCEED for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes on January 23.

“Admit Cards can be downloaded from 12th January, 2022 from the candidate portal,” a statement on the official website said.

UCEED 2021 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in Select the tab designated for UCEED 2022 admit card Insert the UCEED 2021 login Id on the next window Login and download the UCEED 2022 admit card

IIT Bombay will also allow provide the candidates with the option to rectify discrepancies on the UCEED admit card 2022. The last date to raise discrepancies against the UCEED admit cards is January 14. After qualifying in UCEED 2022, candidates will have to apply separately for BDes admissions. Students will be admitted through the joint seat allocation process.

Several institutes including JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur; Vidyavardhan's Institute of Design Environment and Architecture (IDEA), Nashik; MIT Institute of Design, Avantika University, Ujjain; RV University, Bengaluru; Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab; and Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bengaluru will allot some seats in their undergraduate programme for admission through UCEED, for the academic year 2022-2023. However, these institutions will not be part of the Joint Admission Process conducted by IIT Bombay.