UCEED 2022 Admit Card Release Date Announced; Details Here

UCEED admit card 2022 release date

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the UCEED admit card release date. The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022) admit cards will now be released on January 12 on the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in. IIT Bombay will conduct UCEED 2022 for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes on January 23.

“Admit Cards can be downloaded from 12th January, 2022 from the candidate portal,” a statement on the official website said.

The institute will also allow candidates to rectify discrepancies on the UCEED admit card 2022 till January 14.

UCEED 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in

Select the tab designated for UCEED 2022 admit card

Insert the UCEED 2021 login Id on the next window

Login and download the UCEED 2022 admit card

After qualifying in UCEED 2022, candidates will have to apply separately for BDes admissions. Students will be admitted through the joint seat allocation process.

Several institutes including JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur; MIT Institute of Design, Avantika University, Ujjain; RV University, Bengaluru; Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab; and Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bengaluru will allot some seats in their undergraduate programme for admission through UCEED, for the academic year 2022-2023. However, these institutions will not be part of the Joint Admission Process conducted by IIT Bombay.