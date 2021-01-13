UCEED 2021: Preparation Tips To Crack Entrance Exam

Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT-B) will be conducting both bachelors and masters design entrance exams named as Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2021) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED 2021) on January 17 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The design courses aspirants will have to appear for the entrance exam at their designated examination centres mentioned on their UCEED, CEED Admit cards. IIT Bombay has also released UCEED, CEED mock tests 2021 on its official website to help the students understand the question paper pattern and be able to practice finishing the test within time limit.

The candidates for UCEED, CEED 2021 entrance examinations must learn how to respond to maximum questions within the time limit. They must revise old topics covered in the previous entrance exams and avoid starting with new questions at the eleventh hour.

Balance speed and accuracy

There will be a timer displayed on the screen during the test which would inform the candidates about the time left to finish the test. They must maintain adequate speed to avoid missing out on questions but ensure that they choose correct options in the answer sheet.

Both UCEED and CEED 2021 tests will have negative marking of 0.19 marks for each incorrect answer, thus the candidates have been advised to leave out a question in case they are not sure of its response.

The test will be held in a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format divided into three sections - NAT, MSQ, and MCQ. Each correct answer will be awarded with 4 marks.

Take rest and be fit

UCEED, CEED 2021 candidates will be appearing for the entrance tests amid COVID-19 pandemic. In the present situation, they must make sure to take all precautions to prevent getting infected and take enough rest before the exam to avoid any exertion.