UCEED 2021: Last Day To Challenge Draft Answer Key

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) will be closing the objection window to challenge the draft UCEED answer key 2021 today. The design candidates can access the objection window at the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 24, 2021 5:08 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) will be closing the objection window to challenge the draft UCEED answer key 2021 today. The design candidates can access the objection window at the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in. IIT Bombay has mapped the answer key on the UCEED question paper.The final UCEED answer key will be released on January 31 and the UCEED result 2021 will be declared on March 1.

Direct link to draft UCEED answer key 2021

Steps to challenge UCEED answer key

  • Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in and login to the ‘Candidate Portal’

  • Click on the ‘Enter your comment on responses’ button

  • Choose the right question number from the dropdown menu and comment on it

  • Candidates can attach any file along with the comment as a proof

  • Candidates can submit multi comment from the same portal

IIT Bombay had conducted the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2021 on January 17 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format at the designated centres.The undergraduate and postgraduate design entrance examinations were found to be moderately difficult by the candidates.

