The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design or UCEED answer key has been released on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay's website uceed.iitb.ac.in. The UG design candidates can access the UCEED answer key by logging into the candidate portal using their credentials.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 31, 2021 7:25 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design or UCEED answer key has been released on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s website uceed.iitb.ac.in. The UG design candidates can access the UCEED answer key by logging into the candidate portal using their credentials. UCEED 2021 answer key has been released along with the UCEED question papers. The UCEED candidates can download the final answer key to tally their individual responses and calculate the probability of qualifying the exam. UCEED result will be declared on March 10, 2021.

Steps to check the UCEED 2021 answer key

  • Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in

  • Click on the ‘final UCEED Answer key 2021’ link

  • UCEED final answer key will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the UCEED answer key

UCEED 2021 marking scheme

The UCEED paper was divided into two parts-- Part A consisted of three sections including Numerical Answer Type, Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Part B had drawing-based questions.

Each correct answer in Part A will be given 4 marks while incorrect answers in MSQ will cost 0.19 marks and in MCQ 0.71 marks. There will be no negative marking in the numerical section.

A draft UCEED answer key was also released earlier based on which the candidates were allowed to raise objections. The authorities solved all the objections and then released the UCEED final answer key.

UCEED 2021 was held for admissions to Bachelor in Design (B Des).

IIT Bombay had earlier released the CEED 2021 answer key.

