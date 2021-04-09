  • Home
  UCEED 2021: IIT Bombay To Announce First Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

Undergraduate design candidates who qualified UCEED 2021 will be allotted seats in the participating institutions based on their ranks, categories and choice of institutions.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 9, 2021 11:42 am IST

UCEED 2021 first seat allotment result to be released tommorow
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will announce the round one of seat allotment for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) tomorrow at uceed.iitb.ac.in Undergraduate design candidates who qualified UCEED 2021 will be allotted seats in the participating institutions based on their ranks, categories and choice of institutions. They had to register themselves for the counseling round between March 13 to March 31.

UPDATE: UPES B. Des Applications Open. Apply here

Each candidate will receive the UCEED seat allotment letter by logging into the online admission portal. The letter would bear details such as UCEED roll number, opening and closing ranks of institutions, category and seat allotment result.

Steps To Check UCEED Seat Allotment

Step 1 Visit the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2 Click on the ‘UCEED seat allotment’ tab

Step 3 UCEED seat allotment result 2021 will be displayed on the the screen as per the category

Step 4 Download the result and take the printout of the same.

The shortlisted candidates will have to freeze their allotted seats. In case they are not satisfied with the allotment, they can choose the ‘float’ option.

They will have to pay the admission fee and report to the allotted institute physically within the given deadline. They will also have to participate in the document verification process.

UCEED will conduct the subsequent counselling rounds based on the allotment of seats in the first round.

The second round of seat allotment will begin on May 10 and the third round will begin on June 10.

UCEED Seat Matrix

Name of the institute

Open

EWS

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

Total

IIT Bombay

15

4

10

5

3

37

IIT Guwahati

23

6

15

8

4

56

IIT Hyderabad

9

2

5

3

1

20

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur

27

6

18

10

5

66

Total

74

18

48

26

13

179


