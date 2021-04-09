UCEED 2021: IIT Bombay To Announce First Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

UCEED 2021 first seat allotment result to be released tommorow

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will announce the round one of seat allotment for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) tomorrow at uceed.iitb.ac.in Undergraduate design candidates who qualified UCEED 2021 will be allotted seats in the participating institutions based on their ranks, categories and choice of institutions. They had to register themselves for the counseling round between March 13 to March 31.

Each candidate will receive the UCEED seat allotment letter by logging into the online admission portal. The letter would bear details such as UCEED roll number, opening and closing ranks of institutions, category and seat allotment result.

Steps To Check UCEED Seat Allotment

Step 1 Visit the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2 Click on the ‘UCEED seat allotment’ tab

Step 3 UCEED seat allotment result 2021 will be displayed on the the screen as per the category

Step 4 Download the result and take the printout of the same.

The shortlisted candidates will have to freeze their allotted seats. In case they are not satisfied with the allotment, they can choose the ‘float’ option.

They will have to pay the admission fee and report to the allotted institute physically within the given deadline. They will also have to participate in the document verification process.

UCEED will conduct the subsequent counselling rounds based on the allotment of seats in the first round.

The second round of seat allotment will begin on May 10 and the third round will begin on June 10.

UCEED Seat Matrix

Name of the institute Open EWS OBC-NCL SC ST Total IIT Bombay 15 4 10 5 3 37 IIT Guwahati 23 6 15 8 4 56 IIT Hyderabad 9 2 5 3 1 20 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur 27 6 18 10 5 66 Total 74 18 48 26 13 179



