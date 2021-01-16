UCEED 2021 Exam Tomorrow; Check Last Minute Preparation Tips

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be conducting the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2021 in a computer-based mode at the designated exam centres from 9 am to 12 pm. These entrance exams will be conducted for admissions at undergraduate and postgraduate designing courses offered by the institute. The registered candidates will have to carry a print out of their UCEED CEED admit card 2021 and an identification proof.

As only a few hours are left for the students to attempt the examination, here are some tips to help them prepare for the national-level test without facing any tension or anxiety.

Maintain confidence level

The Bachelors in Design (BDesign) and Masters in Design (MDesign) candidates must keep faith in their preparation levels and be confident. Concentrate on the syllabus that has already been covered and do not try to learn anything new at the last stage.Attempt the UCEED CEED entrance exam with confidence and a positive attitude.

Practice UCEED CEED 2021 mock tests

IIT bombay has released a set of UCEED mock tests and CEED mock tests on its official website that can be attempted by the Design candidates to get an idea of the question paper pattern and the marking scheme. It will further help them to ensure completing the entrance exam within the given time.

Avoid new topics

It has been advised to revise the syllabus and topics covered by the candidates rather than starting any new topic. Even if some part of the syllabus has not been covered and the candidates find any new question of syllabus, they may skim through them rather than trying to learn it and unnecessarily panic.

Meditate and stay calm

Avoid studying or revising a night before the exam as that may lead to stress and anxiety. Try having a light meal and meditate before going to bed. Try to relax your mind and be positive. Mild stretching or yoga postures would help to streamline the body and mind.

The UCEED, CEED 2021 candidates must carry their masks, santitsers and other required items as per the COVID-19 protocol. They have also been advised to maintain social distancing inside the examination halls.