UCEED 2021: Candidates Found Design Entrance Exam Moderately Difficult

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had conducted the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2021 today in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format at the designated centres. The exams were conducted from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Both the papers were divided into two parts- Part A and Part B. The undergraduate and postgraduate design entrance examinations were found to be moderately difficult by the candidates. The exams were being conducted for admissions into undergraduate and postgraduate designing courses offered by IIT-Bombay.

UCEED 2021, CEED 2021 Paper pattern

The design entrance exam papers were divided into four sections- Numerical Answer Type (NAT), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and General Awareness. Each correct answer will be scored for 04 marks and each incorrect answer will cost 0.19 marks. The questions were asked from the topics including observation and design sensitivity, visualization and spatial ability, environmental and social awareness, language and creativity, analytical and logical reasoning and design thinking & problem-solving.

In UCEED 2021 there were a total of 69 questions to be solved in 180 minutes. The Part-A consisted of the MCQs but Part B tested the drawing skills of the candidates.

In CEED 2021, Part A consisted of three sections and Part B had a total of five questions displayed on the screen.The Part B questions tested the designing abilities of the candidates.

UCEED 2021 analysis

The UCEED 2021 candidates found the paper moderately difficult with the Multiple Choice Questions part to be easier in all the four sections. The Numerical Answer Type section was found to be tougher while the Multiple Select Questions was comparatively easier.

As per Careers 360, the students found the difficulty levels of each section different.

Few candidates have found the UCEED 2021 trickier than the previous year question papers.

CEED 2021 analysis

Most of the candidates found the Part B of CEED 2021 difficult and felt that they needed more time to finish it.

Careers 360 quoted one of the CEED 2021 candidates named Rishika Sharma who termed the paper ranging from moderately difficult to difficult. She found the MSQ section easier and the NAT section tougher.

Few other candidates found the MSQ and NAT section tricky.

UCEED 2021 , CEED 2021 results

The results of CEED 2021, UCEED 2021 are expected to be announced soon. The final CEED score will be calculated by giving 25 percent weightage to marks obtained in Part-A and 75% weightage to scores obtained in Part-B. Part-B will only be evaluated if the candidate clears the Part-A.

There will be no provision for correction or reevaluation of the answer sheets once the result is declared.