Ubse.uk.gov.in 10th, 12th Result 2020: UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result Soon @ Uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education or UBSE will publish the UK Board 10th result and UK Board 12th result anytime soon. The UBSE results will be released online for more than 2.7 lakh students who had appeared for the annual certificate exams conducted by the state education board. Students will be able to access the Class 10 and Class 12 results through UBSE’s official websites: ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in. “Result will be announced on 29th July 2020 after 11: 00 AM,” an official notice posted on the official results’ portal said. Students would need their registration details of the UK Board annual examinations for downloading their UBSE results from the official portals.

UBSE result 2020: Direct link to download UBSE 10th result and UBSE 12th result

Use this direct link to download your UBSE 10th result and UBSE 12th result:

UBSE 10th result and UBSE 12th result direct link

Apart from the official results’ portals of the Uttarakhand Board, the UBSE results will also be released on private portals owned by third parties. Candidates may check their results from the private websites, but, it is advised that they must cross check the UBSE results later with the official website.

There is also a possibility that the UK Board result portals might not respond at the initial stages of results declaration. Students are advised to have patience and check the UBSE result portals after some time.

UK Board result 2020: How to download UBSE 10th result and UBSE 12th result

Follow these steps to check their Uttarakhand Board results for both Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams held by UBSE:

Step One : Go to the official website for Uttarakhand results: uaresults.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12

Step Three : Enter your examination roll number and other details

Step Four : Click on submit.

Step Five : View and download your Uttarakhand Board result from next page

The Uttarakhand board exams were scheduled to be held between March 3 to March 25 but certain exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 had to be postponed to June due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last year, the UK Board Results were released by May 30 but the results were delayed this time around as the evaluation process was affected by COVID-19 outbreak and resultant nationwide lockdown.