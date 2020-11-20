Image credit: Twitter@DrRPNishank UBA Should Be Instrumental In Sensitising School Teachers Regarding NEP 2020: Education Minister

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in a review meeting on the progress of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Scheme (UBA) through video conferencing discussed several issues of the scheme and topics associated with UBA. The review meeting of UBA was also attended by Secretary, Higher Education, Amit Khare; Chairman, National Steering Committee, UBA, Dr Vijay Bhatkar; Chairman, National Subject Expert Group Advisory Committee, UBA, Dr R Chidambaram; Director, IIT Delhi, Professor Ram Gopal Rao; and National Coordinator, UBA, Professor VK Vijay.

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Scheme aims to enable higher educational institutions to work with the people of rural India in identifying challenges and find appropriate solutions for accelerating sustainable growth.

In the UBA review meeting held today, Professor Vijay apprised the progress made under UBA so far. The professor in the online review meeting also mentioned that under UBA, a network of more than 2,600 participating institutions with over 14,000 villages are covered. He further said that 4,650 village level survey data and 4,75,702 household level survey data is available on the web portal of UBA.

The Education Minister, a statement says, stressed that UBA should be instrumental in sensitizing the school teachers regarding National Education Policy 2020. He highlighted the need for a portal which will serve as an interactive platform for different institutions wherein they can share success stories and motivate each other. Mr Pokhriyal suggested to carry out a state-wise study and to set targets regarding the parameters under UBA such as improvement in literacy, healthcare among others.

The Minister appreciated the Indian Institute of technology (IIT) Delhi for the progress made under UBA. He said that under the scheme, higher education institutions are connecting with the society and villages, helping the students and faculty to gain practical knowledge and traditional wisdom. “The scheme also aims to identify innovative technologies, devise implementation methods and enable customisation of technologies for the betterment of people”, Mr Pokhriyal added.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also directed to identify three to five core issues common amongst all the villages and few issues based on local conditions and asked the participating institutions to work on these. He emphasized that efforts be made to maximise the number of higher educational institutes (HEIs) under the scheme in order to benefit more villages.

