Uaresults.nic.in Result 2020: UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result Released @ Ubse.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education or UBSE has released the annual exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 students today, sources said. The UBSE (also known as UK Board), the state level education board which conducts annual secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state, will release the results online for more than 2.5 lakh students. The UK Board results will be released online on the official websites of Uttarakhand Board at uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

This year, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has delayed the declaration of Uttarakhand board result.

Class 10 board exams in Uttarakhand were scheduled from March 3 to March 25 and the class 12 board exams were scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 25.

However, due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, UBSE could not complete board exams as per schedule.

The remaining board exams in Uttarakhand were conducted between June 20 and June 23.

The evaluation of answer sheets was scheduled to be completed by July 15, 2020.

Last year, the Uttarakhand Board had released UK Board results on May 30.

In last year’s result, 76.43% students passed in class 10 and 80.13% students passed in class 12 board examinations, qualifying for higher education.

UK Board result 2020: How to download

The UK Board candidates may follow these steps to check their Uttarakhand Board results for both Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams held by UBSE:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Uttarakhand results: uaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12

Step 3: Enter your examination roll number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: View and download your Uttarakhand Board result from next page