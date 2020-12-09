UAE, India Education Ministers Discuss NEP 2020, Ways To 'Deepen' Relationship

The Ministers of Education of India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) held a bilateral meeting today in virtual mode. The Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, and H.E Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, the United Arab Emirates, discussed the scope for deepening the relationship between India and UAE in education.

As per the statement issued today, a number of measures are being planned to encourage more foreign students to come -- a Foreign Students Office in each HEI hosting foreign students, quality residential facilities and improvement in the overall quality of education.

Mr Pokhriyal in the virtual bilateral meeting said that an agreement on cooperation in the field of education between India and UAE is at an advanced stage of finalization. He hoped that it would enhance academic collaboration between the higher educational institutions of both the countries.

Inviting students from UAE to India under the Study in India Programme and faculties to India for taking short-term courses in Indian universities under GIAN programme, Mr Pokhriyal said: “India and UAE share a very strong and deep bilateral relationship and both sides have been working together to strengthen educational cooperation and collaboration.”

NEP 2020

Mr Pokhriyal also highlighted the new National Education Policy and said it is "forward-looking policy" which will making Indian education more aligned to global systems

Appreciating NEP 2020, H.E Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, UAE, said: “The policy is a visionary document as it lays emphasis on holistic development of the students.”

He further added the education sector has the potential to take mutual cooperation to new heights and both the countries should work to increase long-term cooperation in the field of education.

Highlighting National Education Policy, the Minister said it will ensure inclusive and equitable quality education, and promote lifelong learning for all, so that critical targets and SDG goals under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development can be achieved, he added.

The virtual bilateral meeting was also attended by Jameela AlMuhairi, Minister of State for Public Education; H.E Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, UAE Ambassador to India. Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare, Senior officials from the Education Ministry and Ministry of Education of UAE also attended the meeting.