Two Years Of NEP: Amit Shah Launches New Initiatives; New Age Skills, 200 Virtual Labs Part Of New Plan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched a slew of new initiatives related to education and skill development to mark the completion of two years of the launch of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. During the event, Mr Shah has announced several new initiatives for students and educators including Vidya Amrit Portal, 200 virtual labs, school innovation policy, mobile app for public consultation survey for National Curriculum Framework (NCF), among others.

Addressing the event, Mr Shah said, "The purpose of education is to develop character, empathy, courage and to prepare students to deal with the challenges of life. 21st century is the century of knowledge. NEP 2020 is for channelising knowledge for the development of the country."

"NEP 2020 enriches knowledge and culture and is aligned with the aspirations of our society," he added.

The Education Minister said, "Our educational aspiration is not only for earning degrees and certificates but also to achieve global good. National Education Policy 2020 is an antidote to the Macaulay's system of education designed to colonize our minds."

"Education can enable India to reach the pinnacle of success. Society is looking upto us with expectations and hope to make it happen," Mr Pradhan added.

Expressing gratitude to students, teachers and parents for coming together in implementation of National Education Policy 2020, Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, said, "NEP 2020 is not only about dreams and aspirations but it also lays down action plan to implement the vision."

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in 2020 replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges, as well as common entrance tests for universities are part of the sweeping reforms in the new NEP.

Replacing the 10+2 structure of school curricula with a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14 and 14-18 years respectively, scrapping MPhil programmes and implementing common norms for private and public higher education institutions are among other salient features of the new policy.