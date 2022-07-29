Two Years Of National Education Policy: From Change In Curriculum To Stress On Mother Tongue; Journey So Far

NEP 2020: Completes Its 2 Years Today

The National Education Policy completed two years today which was introduced on July 29, 2020. NEP 2020 was designed with the goal of focusing on an individual's holistic development via the use of a flexible curriculum with innovative pairings of topics such as mathematics with music, art, and others. The policy has emphasised the integration of vocational and mainstream education, multiple entries and exit points, the establishment of an Academic Bank of Credit, the Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation (IITI), and the introduction of four-year integrated Bachelors of Education (BEd) (Dual Major) and a lot more.

Since the implementation of NEP 2020, in 28 states and six union territories (UTs), 2,774 Innovative Councils at Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) have been formed. Furthermore, 2,000 higher education institutions are planned to launch as skill centres, with 700 already registered on the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship's portal.

The new NEP includes extensive reforms such as teaching up to Class 5 in mother tongue or regional languages, decreasing the stakes of board examinations, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges, and common entrance examinations for universities.

With 5,881 HEIs and 69.1 lakh students, a single national online internship platform has been formed under the NEP. In addition, nine lakh people would benefit with the help of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) for which Rs 3,054 crore has been set aside.

The NEP also replaced the 10+2 education curriculum structure with a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years, implementing common guidelines for institutions of higher education, replacing the M.Phil curriculum and made changes for open and distance education, as well as online and digital education.

Earlier, The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued norms and 59 HEIs already offer 351 full-fledged online programmes, with 85 HEIs offering Online Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. According to Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor of IGNOU, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has made 40 per cent of its courses available online.

Furthermore, over 153 institutions have embraced Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) courses, and the number of courses has expanded from 100 to almost 800 every semester, with 1052 courses available in multiple languages through SWAYAM Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs).

Today, the second-anniversary event of NEP will take place in New Delhi's Dr Ambedkar International Centre. Amit Shah will launch various initiatives in the education and skill development sector. To grace the occasion Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ministers of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, Annpurna Devi, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also be present.