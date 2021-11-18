  • Home
  • Education
  • Two TNAU PhD Scholars Get Prime Minister Fellowship

Two TNAU PhD Scholars Get Prime Minister Fellowship

The PMF is given to those who pursue their doctoral programs in cutting-edge technologies involving industries and academia so as to provide dual benefit to emerging scientists in the educational institutes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 18, 2021 5:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TNAU To Conduct Document Verification In Offline Mode For Special Reservation Candidates
TNAU Rank List 2021 For Admission To UG Programmes Soon
TNAU Awarded For Research On Mushroom
TNAU 2021: Admission Process For PG Courses Begins, Know How To Apply
Minister Visits Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Witnesses Demo On Drone Technology
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Gets Patent For Protein-Based Crop Growth Booster
Two TNAU PhD Scholars Get Prime Minister Fellowship
TNAU scholars receive PM Fellowship
Coimbatore:

Two PhD scholars in the Department of Nano Science and Technology of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here have been awarded the Prime Minister Fellowship (PMF). The PMF is given to those who pursue their doctoral programs in cutting-edge technologies involving industries and academia so as to provide dual benefit to emerging scientists in the educational institutes.

D Pradeep and S Shanmugapriya are the scholars, a press release from TNAU said on Thursday.

They are intended to undertake research on nano-fertilizer formulation for drone-enabled smart delivery system and nano-bio hybrid to manage plant nematode–fungal pathogens, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU To Celebrate 36th Foundation Day Tomorrow
IGNOU To Celebrate 36th Foundation Day Tomorrow
Observe Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas Every Month: UGC To Higher Education Institutions
Observe Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas Every Month: UGC To Higher Education Institutions
IIT Delhi’s 3rd SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On November 20
IIT Delhi’s 3rd SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On November 20
IIT Gandhinagar Invites Application For Internship In Information Systems and Technology Facility
IIT Gandhinagar Invites Application For Internship In Information Systems and Technology Facility
JEE Advanced Aspirants Seek Extra Attempt At IIT Entrance 2022, Write To JAB
JEE Advanced Aspirants Seek Extra Attempt At IIT Entrance 2022, Write To JAB
.......................... Advertisement ..........................