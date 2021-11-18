Two TNAU PhD Scholars Get Prime Minister Fellowship

TNAU scholars receive PM Fellowship

Two PhD scholars in the Department of Nano Science and Technology of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here have been awarded the Prime Minister Fellowship (PMF). The PMF is given to those who pursue their doctoral programs in cutting-edge technologies involving industries and academia so as to provide dual benefit to emerging scientists in the educational institutes.

D Pradeep and S Shanmugapriya are the scholars, a press release from TNAU said on Thursday.

They are intended to undertake research on nano-fertilizer formulation for drone-enabled smart delivery system and nano-bio hybrid to manage plant nematode–fungal pathogens, the release said.

