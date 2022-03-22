Two Scholarship Schemes For Scheduled Caste Students: Government To Lok Sabha

Image credit: Shutterstock Two scholarship schemes for SC students

The central government provides two types of scholarships to students belonging to the Scheduled Castes to help them pursue their academic career, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. These are the Post-Matric Scholarship to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (PMS-SC) and the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students.

Under these schemes, scholarships are provided to SC students having parental income less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, he said during the Question Hour. The minister said the PMS-SC scheme provides compulsory non-refundable fees, including the tuition fee of the course and academic allowance, to students studying at the post-matric stage which is from Class 11 onwards.

The Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students and others provide academic allowance to eligible students studying in Classes 9 and 10, he added.

