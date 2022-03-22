  • Home
  • Education
  • Two Scholarship Schemes For Scheduled Caste Students: Government To Lok Sabha

Two Scholarship Schemes For Scheduled Caste Students: Government To Lok Sabha

The minister said the PMS-SC scheme provides compulsory non-refundable fees, including the tuition fee of the course and academic allowance, to students studying at the post-matric stage which is from Class 11 onwards.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 22, 2022 5:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

India, Australia To Establish Taskforce On Qualifications Recognition
Institutions From France, Italy Have Shown Interest In Setting Up Institutes In India: Government
NIT Andhra Pradesh Celebrates Annual Students Techno-Cultural Festival
Karnataka Government Considering Measures To Reduce Medical Fees In The State: CM Basavaraj Bommai
Delhi University Admission 2022 Likely Through CUCET Only; Academic Council To Decide Tomorrow
Delhi University To Consider Proposal For Setting Up Centre To Offer Job-Oriented Courses
Two Scholarship Schemes For Scheduled Caste Students: Government To Lok Sabha
Two scholarship schemes for SC students
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The central government provides two types of scholarships to students belonging to the Scheduled Castes to help them pursue their academic career, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. These are the Post-Matric Scholarship to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (PMS-SC) and the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students.

Under these schemes, scholarships are provided to SC students having parental income less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, he said during the Question Hour. The minister said the PMS-SC scheme provides compulsory non-refundable fees, including the tuition fee of the course and academic allowance, to students studying at the post-matric stage which is from Class 11 onwards.

The Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students and others provide academic allowance to eligible students studying in Classes 9 and 10, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Lok Sabha Scheduled Caste Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB Matric Result 2022 LIVE: Bihar Board 10th Result
Live | BSEB Matric Result 2022 LIVE: Bihar Board 10th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On Release Date And Time
Private School Body Urges CBSE To Reduce Weightage Of Term 1 Examination
Private School Body Urges CBSE To Reduce Weightage Of Term 1 Examination
Introduce Bhagavad Gita Chapter In School Syllabus In Maharashtra: BJP MLA In Assembly
Introduce Bhagavad Gita Chapter In School Syllabus In Maharashtra: BJP MLA In Assembly
Careers360 Launches GATE 2022 College Predictor
Careers360 Launches GATE 2022 College Predictor
Law School Admission Test (LSAT 2022) Rescheduled, Check Revised Exam Dates
Law School Admission Test (LSAT 2022) Rescheduled, Check Revised Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................