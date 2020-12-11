Two RUHS Pharmacy Entrance Exams 2020 Postponed

RUHS Pharmacy Entrance Exams: The dates for postponed exams will be announced at ruhsraj.org

Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 11, 2020 8:19 pm IST

Two RUHS Pharmacy Entrance Exams 2020 Postponed
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has postponed the B.Pharmacy entrance exam 2020. The exam was supposed to be held on December 13. The exam scheduled for December 21 has also been postponed. However, the new dates for the exams have not been announced yet. The RUHS exam is being held in the online mode.

The application form for RUHS B.Pharm 2020 has been closed and only the registered candidates can download the RUHS Pharmacy admit card 2020 at ruhsraj.org The admit card must be downloaded and carried along to the examination centre along with an identity document.

The results for RUHS Pharmacy 2020 will be declared on its official website.

RUHS Pharmacy exam is conducted for granting admission to B.Pharm and D.Pharm courses offered across 41participating institutes which are affiliated to the university.

