“Two Options Not Enough”: Manish Sisodia To Education Minister On Board Exams

12th board exams: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said students must be vaccinated before exams

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the two options placed before states – exams only for major subjects, and exams for objective-type questions for a shorter time – are not enough to tackle the challenges of evaluating Class 12 students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Both put students at “additional risk” and ignore their “mental status”, Mr Sisodia said in a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, adding that the Centre should make arrangements for vaccinating students before conducting exams.

The Delhi Government, in Sunday’s high-level meeting of Union ministers and state education ministers, clarified that it is against the idea of holding exams amid the ongoing pandemic.

Mr Sisodia in his letter said considering the “unprecedented situation” that the country is going through, taking the decision that will affect the future, lives and safety of 1.4 crore students won’t be easy. He asked the centre to take expert advice on vaccinating Class 12 students, most of whom are in the 17 and a half years age group.

“If experts agree, 95 per cent of Class 12 students who are above seventeen and a half years of age should be vaccinated on priority basis,” Mr Sisodia added.

Apart from Covaxin and Covishield vaccines that are being used in India, the Centre should also arrange for Pfizer vaccines suitable for students above 12 years of age, Mr Sisodia suggested.

No Examination Without Vaccination

The Delhi Education Minister said if vaccines can not be arranged for these students, Class 12 board exams should be cancelled altogether.

Dy CM @msisodia writes a letter to Union Education Minister @DrRPNishank to not hold Class XII board exams without vaccination.#CancelExamsSaveStudents pic.twitter.com/3x46QwOR7X — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 25, 2021

Results for them can be prepared based on their previous performances – in Classes 10, 11, and in previous assessments of Class 12, he said, adding that physical exams can be held once the COVID situation improves.

On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party said that students should be inoculated against the coronavirus before board exams are conducted.

"Pahle tika, fir pariksha" (first vaccination, then examination). No Examination Without Vaccination," party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.