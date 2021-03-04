Two New Kendriya Vidyalayas Opened In Karnataka, Punjab

  • Home
The Kendriya Vidyalayas Sangathan has launched two new schools in Karnataka and Punjab.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 4, 2021 11:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has launched two new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Karnataka and Punjab. The new KVs will be opened in Sadalaga, Belagavi, Karnataka and KV IIT Ropar, Punjab. With the introduction of these two new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Karnataka and Punjab, the total number of KVs has increased to 1,247.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya will start functioning from Class 1 to Class 5 initially from the academic year 2021-22. The admission process to this Kendriya Vidyalaya in Karnataka and Punjab will be as per the schedule prescribed for the upcoming academic session.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, took to Twitter to announce the launch and congratulate the students and parents. The Minister said: “I am very happy to share that two new names are going to be added to the huge range of Kendriya Vidyalayas. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is launching two new schools in Karnataka and Punjab.”

“With these two schools, the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country will increase to 1247,” the Education Minister added.

KV Sadalagais a Civil sector Vidyalaya and will start functioning in the building provided by the State Government till the construction of new building. KV IIT Ropar will start functioning in its own building provided by the Institute.

KV Sadalaga is in the Chikkodi Parliamentary constituency (district Belagavi) of Karnataka, while KV IIT Ropar is in Anandpur Sahib Parliamentary Constituency (district Roopnagar) of Punjab, an official statement added.

“From 20 schools in the year of establishment-1963, KVS now has 1,247 schools in the year 2020-21 including 3 KVs abroad viz. Moscow, Kathmandu, Tehran,” it added.

