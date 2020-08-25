Two More IIT Kharagpur Students Test Positive For COVID-19

  • Home
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:32 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Two more IIT Kharagpur students and a hostel staff have tested positive for COVID-19, a top institute official said on Tuesday. While one student had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 19 and was sent to Kolkata, the swab samples of two of his hostel mates and the mess staff were also sent for the test by the authorities, IIT Kharagpur Registrar B N Singh told PTI.

The reports of the three, including the staff, confirmed that they have also been infected by the contagion. Singh said all the four were taken to a hospital in Kolkata and they are in stable condition.

"They did not show any symptoms but we did not take any chance and got them admitted," he said. Altogether seven students were staying in the hostel but the rest were not infected by the virus.

The institute has decided to seal the hostel building where the students were staying. IIT Kharagpur had in June asked all students, who got stranded because of lockdown, to leave the campus by June 30 and return two months later for the next semester, but a few of them remained there.

The institute had asked those who remained in the hostel even after the June notice, "to vacate the halls (hostels) by August 23 and proceed to their hometowns."

IIT Kharagpur has asked students not to come to campus until further notice and asserted that virtual classes will be conducted from September.

