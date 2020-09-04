Two Innovation Centres For Technical Education To Open By November in Jammu And Kashmir: Officials

Two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT), which are coming up at a cost of Rs 360 crore in Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Tata Technologies, will be completed by November this year, officials said here on Thursday.

"To strengthen industry-academia partnership and to bring quality improvement in technical education, Government of J&K is establishing two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation & Training (CIIIT) in Jammu & Kashmir in collaboration with Tata Technologies," the officials said.

In this connection, a team from Tata Technologies led by Pramod Thaware, India Head, Education Initiative, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here. The two institutes are being built at Government Polytechnic College, Jammu and Government Polytechnic College, Baramulla and shall be established at a cost of approximately Rs 360 crore, the officials said.

The centre at Baramulla is slated to opened by October this year, while the institute at Jammu is expected to be ready by November, they added. The project is aimed at bringing qualitative improvements in the field of technical education in J&K.

They will facilitate creation of a ready pool of skilled manpower like engineers and technicians which will augment the industrial growth and further employment avenues in the region. The team from Tata Technologies gave a detailed briefing on the progress at the campus for setting up nine competency centres.

These centres will be useful for students of ITI, diploma, BTech and MTech to enhance their skills in line with current industry needs and future technology trends. The L-G expressed his satisfaction on the progress of works on the project and directed the principal secretary to ensure bottlenecks, if any, are removed swiftly.